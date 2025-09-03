Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 164.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $9,366,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 13.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 468,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $168.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.91 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.21.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Raymond James Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.80.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

