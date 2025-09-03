Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.8% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 43,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 97.18%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

