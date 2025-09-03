Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 12,390 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,390 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,165.1% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CVE shares. National Bank Financial raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Veritas downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.18%.The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Cenovus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.43%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

