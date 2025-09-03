Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 19,344 Shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr $MFM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 19,344 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mfs Muni Inc Tr were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 626,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 52,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,895,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 255,120 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,204 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 103,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mfs Muni Inc Tr alerts:

Mfs Muni Inc Tr Price Performance

Shares of MFM stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. Mfs Muni Inc Tr has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Mfs Muni Inc Tr Dividend Announcement

Mfs Muni Inc Tr Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%.

(Free Report)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mfs Muni Inc Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mfs Muni Inc Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.