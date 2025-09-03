Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,392 Shares of Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 80.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 51.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price target on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.81.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

NYSE CMC opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals Company has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $64.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.26%.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.