Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 493 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the first quarter worth $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $216.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.40.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

