Novus Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Novus Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.0% of Novus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Novus Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,987,733,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,978,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494,402 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,801,604 shares of company stock valued at $747,046,639. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $170.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.89 and a 200-day moving average of $139.57. The company has a market cap of $4.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

