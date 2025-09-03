NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.33. 1,905,824 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 854,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of NPK International in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NPK International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. NPK International had a negative net margin of 62.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. NPK International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lori Briggs sold 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $76,127.55. Following the sale, the vice president owned 252,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,425.71. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Lanigan sold 68,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $712,384.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,095,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,740.42. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,636 shares of company stock worth $976,541. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in NPK International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NPK International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in NPK International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in NPK International during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NPK International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

