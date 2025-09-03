NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,512,000 after buying an additional 206,096 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NRG opened at $145.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $175.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.32.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Melius began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

