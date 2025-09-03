Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF $NULC Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Values Added Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NULC opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.01. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NULC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of large-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance criteria (ESG). NULC was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

