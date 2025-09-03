Nuveen LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eastman Kodak Company $KODK

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 144,432 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KODK. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the first quarter worth about $967,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 686,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 146,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,465,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 123,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,102,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after acquiring an additional 104,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 715,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.40 million, a PE ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. Eastman Kodak Company has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $8.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.06%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastman Kodak news, CEO James V. Continenza purchased 50,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,902,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,543.14. The trade was a 2.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philippe D. Katz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 180,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,747.42. This represents a 5.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Stories

