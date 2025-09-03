Nuveen LLC Acquires New Position in Indivior PLC $INDV

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 84,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDV. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Indivior by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,883,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790,518 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in Indivior by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,406,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 538,426 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Indivior by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,233,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 332,180 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Indivior in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Indivior by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 709,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 158,683 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indivior Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INDV opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. Indivior PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.25. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 86.28% and a net margin of 6.65%.The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. Indivior has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Indivior from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Indivior in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Indivior in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

