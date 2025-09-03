Nuveen LLC Acquires New Shares in Bank of Marin Bancorp $BMRC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 38,022 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,460,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,934,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 100,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $391.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 0.91. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $27.11.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 232.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMRC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

