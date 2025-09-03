Nuveen LLC Acquires New Shares in Pure Cycle Corporation $PCYO

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pure Cycle Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

