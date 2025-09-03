Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 124,700 REGENXBIO Inc. $RGNX

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 124,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,472,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 487,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,322,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,187 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,187,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 66,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 389,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 263,495 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 2.1%

RGNX stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $460.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 66.95% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

RGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

