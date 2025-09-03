Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 52,601 Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. $MCFT

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 131.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 61,399 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Mastercraft Boat by 6,422.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Mastercraft Boat Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $361.92 million, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.45 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Mastercraft Boat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.40 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

