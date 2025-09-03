Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 73,458 Audioeye, Inc. $AEYE

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 73,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Audioeye by 3,634.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Audioeye by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Audioeye by 74.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Audioeye by 44,300.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Audioeye by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Audioeye news, Director James B. Hawkins acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 146,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,703.85. This represents a 5.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Audioeye Stock Down 3.9%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Audioeye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $153.26 million, a P/E ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Audioeye from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Audioeye Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

