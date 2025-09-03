Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 79,026 DWS Municipal Income Trust $KTF

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 79,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KTF. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

