Nuveen LLC Buys New Shares in Zumiez Inc. $ZUMZ

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 58,804 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,020 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at about $469,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 50.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,889 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 47,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,383 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 6,451.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a market cap of $308.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1,735.74 and a beta of 0.96. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.23 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.23%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Zumiez has set its Q2 2025 guidance at -0.240–0.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and footwear maker to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $84,612.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,571.38. This represents a 37.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

