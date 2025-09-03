Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 146,814 MBIA, Inc. $MBI

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in MBIA, Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 146,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in MBIA by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 796,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MBIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in MBIA by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 380,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 125,039 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in MBIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 27,369 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in MBIA by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA Price Performance

MBI opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. MBIA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MBIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MBIA

About MBIA

(Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA, Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.