Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 148,721 Siga Technologies Inc. $SIGA

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 148,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Siga Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siga Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siga Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 96,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siga Technologies by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Siga Technologies by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Siga Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Siga Technologies stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $617.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.95. Siga Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siga Technologies had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 45.73%.The business had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Siga Technologies Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

