Nuveen LLC Invests $738,000 in Digimarc Corporation $DMRC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 57,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Digimarc by 1,048.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Digimarc by 469.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 3,888.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Digimarc Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52.

Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

