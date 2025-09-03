Nuveen LLC Invests $787,000 in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. $VMD

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 108,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 276.5% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 497.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 124,731 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 45.4% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 10.6% in the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 252.1% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 130,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 93,242 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viemed Healthcare

In other news, President Michael Moore sold 50,090 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $367,159.70. Following the transaction, the president owned 126,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,094.19. This trade represents a 28.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 34,100 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $239,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 126,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,169.43. This represents a 21.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,922 shares of company stock worth $703,886 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $264.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

