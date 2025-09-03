Nuveen LLC Invests $921,000 in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. $CMTG

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 246,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMTG. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 549.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 25,385 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 523,403 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 411,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 170,460 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 95.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 76,116 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

CMTG opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 30.23 and a quick ratio of 30.23. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $505.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMTG

Claros Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.