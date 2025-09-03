Nuveen LLC Makes New $898,000 Investment in Commerce.com, Inc. $CMRC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 155,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Commerce.com by 8,196.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in Commerce.com during the first quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Commerce.com by 87.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Commerce.com Trading Down 3.2%

Commerce.com stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $363.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. Commerce.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commerce.com ( NASDAQ:CMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Commerce.com had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%.The company had revenue of $84.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Commerce.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Commerce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Commerce.com from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Commerce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Commerce.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Commerce.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

