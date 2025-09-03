Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Genesco Inc. $GCO

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 173,255 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 1,045.4% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 242,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 221,752 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 200,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 4,730.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 122,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Stock Down 0.0%

Genesco stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $545.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.89 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.03%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. Genesco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genesco from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genesco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genesco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GCO

Insider Activity at Genesco

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $581,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,072,850 shares in the company, valued at $24,954,491. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.