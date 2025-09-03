Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Ranpak Holdings Corp $PACK

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 154,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PACK. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 3,070,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,569,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 198,973 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in Ranpak by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 956,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ranpak by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 659,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 56,908 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ranpak by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 407,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 37,652 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Ranpak Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $420.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 9.06%.The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.45 million. Ranpak has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ranpak Holdings Corp will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ranpak from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

