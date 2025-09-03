Nuveen LLC Purchases New Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. $NUVB

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 453,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 347,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 122,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,475,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 1,120,874 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 57,310 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.38. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,413.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

