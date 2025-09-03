Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 108,775 Enerflex Ltd. $EFXT

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Enerflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Enerflex by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,282,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,470 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,349,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 382,120 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of EFXT opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. Enerflex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.24 million. Enerflex had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFXT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on Enerflex from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Enerflex from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

