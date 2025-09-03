Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 15,573 Kura Sushi USA, Inc. $KRUS

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 30,191.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -106.31 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. Kura Sushi USA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

