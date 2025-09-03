Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 261,841 biote Corp. $BTMD

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 261,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTMD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in biote in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in biote in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in biote in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in biote by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of biote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTMD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of biote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of biote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

biote Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTMD opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. biote Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. biote had a net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $48.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that biote Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

biote Profile

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

