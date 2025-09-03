Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Omega Flex, Inc. $OFLX

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OFLX. CWM LLC grew its position in Omega Flex by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Omega Flex by 4,271.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Flex by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $350.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Omega Flex Dividend Announcement

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.52 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.91%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Flex

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kevin R. Hoben sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $30,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 898,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,716.15. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex

(Free Report)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.