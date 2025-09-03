Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc $PLSE

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 56,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $828,000. Panoramic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $846,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2,203.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pulse Biosciences

In other news, CTO Darrin Uecker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 137,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,100.80. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 71.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.68. Pulse Biosciences, Inc has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

