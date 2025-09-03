Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Redwire Corporation $RDW

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDW. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redwire during the fourth quarter worth about $4,830,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Redwire during the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in Redwire by 24.8% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 496,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 98,616 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Redwire during the fourth quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Redwire during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RDW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Redwire from $21.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Redwire in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Redwire in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Redwire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Redwire stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.49. Redwire Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $61.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 71.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

