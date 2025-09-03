Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as low as $10.02. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 333,965 shares traded.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 545,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 27,440 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 22.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 763,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 141,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 31.8% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Featured Stories

