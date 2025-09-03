Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as low as $10.02. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 333,965 shares traded.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
