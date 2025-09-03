NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.45 and traded as high as C$14.82. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$14.80, with a volume of 499,475 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins cut shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of NuVista Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.51.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVA

NuVista Energy Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 88,283 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$1,280,103.50. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.19, for a total value of C$68,012.67. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,560 shares of company stock worth $2,421,740. 20.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.