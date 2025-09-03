NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.54. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 3,162 shares changing hands.

NXT Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $58.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.