Obermeyer Wealth Partners Sells 5,969 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.3% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $79,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.75.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.