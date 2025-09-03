OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.95. Approximately 5,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 1,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.