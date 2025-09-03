Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $45.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Old Republic International traded as high as $40.32 and last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 1036940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.97.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Old Republic International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $250,125.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,772.60. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $188,474.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,630.69. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,623,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Old Republic International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,424.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 269,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 252,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

