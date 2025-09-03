Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.42 and traded as high as C$45.82. Open Text shares last traded at C$45.34, with a volume of 939,591 shares traded.

Open Text Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.87. The stock has a market cap of C$11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Open Text (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.14. Open Text had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.21%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 4.9036649 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

About Open Text

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Open Text Corp grew out of a technology project involving the Oxford English Dictionary at Canada’s University of Waterloo in the mid-1980s. Its software allows clients to archive, aggregate, retrieve, and search unstructured information (such as documents, e-mail, presentations). The company is based in Ontario, Canada.

