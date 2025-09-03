Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OBIO shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Get Orchestra BioMed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBIO

Orchestra BioMed Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:OBIO opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.61. Orchestra BioMed has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,367.49% and a negative return on equity of 289.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Orchestra BioMed

In related news, insider David P. Hochman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 349,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,660.25. This trade represents a 6.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36,760 shares of company stock valued at $97,934. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 106.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 83,481 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.