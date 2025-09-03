OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in OSI Systems by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $232.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.84 and a 1-year high of $241.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.22 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.110-10.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,400.10. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

