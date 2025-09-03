Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.31 and traded as high as C$45.66. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$44.85, with a volume of 424,246 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.33.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.6%

About Osisko Gold Royalties

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

(Get Free Report)

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.