Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,134.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 836,819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $159,213,000 after acquiring an additional 817,058 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 30,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $1,514,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,507 shares in the company, valued at $115,354,761.34. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,095,411 shares of company stock worth $5,675,473,849. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $225.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

