Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Shares Down 5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) were down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $728,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.33.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial.

