Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 852.47 ($11.42) and traded as high as GBX 887.50 ($11.89). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 861 ($11.53), with a volume of 345,459 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on PAG. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,001 price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 975 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 930 to GBX 1,015 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 975 price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon Banking Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 991.50.

The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 5,000 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 950, for a total value of £47,500. Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 941 per share, for a total transaction of £25,905.73. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

