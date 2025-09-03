PayPoint (LON:PAY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 704 ($9.43) and traded as high as GBX 706 ($9.46). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 688 ($9.22), with a volume of 192,760 shares.

PayPoint Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 761.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £480.56 million, a PE ratio of 2,615.97, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93.

PayPoint (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 70.10 EPS for the quarter. PayPoint had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 11.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPoint plc will post 56.9500056 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

