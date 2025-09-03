PayPoint (LON:PAY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2025

PayPoint plc (LON:PAYGet Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 704 ($9.43) and traded as high as GBX 706 ($9.46). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 688 ($9.22), with a volume of 192,760 shares.

PayPoint Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 761.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £480.56 million, a PE ratio of 2,615.97, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93.

PayPoint (LON:PAYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 70.10 EPS for the quarter. PayPoint had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 11.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPoint plc will post 56.9500056 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPoint

(Get Free Report)

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Featured Articles

