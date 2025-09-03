Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 327.58 ($4.39) and traded as high as GBX 404 ($5.41). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 384 ($5.14), with a volume of 99,002 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Personal Group from GBX 316 to GBX 368 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 288.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Personal Group
Personal Group Stock Performance
About Personal Group
Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Personal Group
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.