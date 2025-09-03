Piedmont Lithium Inc. – Sponsored ADR $PLL Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,742 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 195,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,989 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,637 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,027 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Piedmont Lithium Trading Down 8.0%

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $160.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. Piedmont Lithium Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 million. Piedmont Lithium had a negative net margin of 50.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Lithium Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.